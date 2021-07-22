Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $48,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Zoetis stock opened at $198.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $202.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.