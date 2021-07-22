Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $34.53 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,530,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 201.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,703 shares of company stock valued at $185,364,847 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

SNOW stock opened at $263.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.24. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.