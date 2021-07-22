Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 426 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52,551 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

CMC opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

