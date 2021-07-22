Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,446,000 after buying an additional 1,542,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.