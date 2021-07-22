Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 146.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 57.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

