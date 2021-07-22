Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 808 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,356,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,814,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,012 shares of company stock worth $1,520,539 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

