Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $32,000 Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in EnPro Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE NPO opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

