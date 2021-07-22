Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $33,000 Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $443.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.