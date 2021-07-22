Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Gavin Rochussen Sells 42,885 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 42,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.48), for a total transaction of £376,959.15 ($492,499.54).

Shares of Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 873 ($11.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £874.00 million and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 827.64. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 436.03 ($5.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 951 ($12.42).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

