PolkaDomain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $243,723.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $275,370.76 and $243,723.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00107686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00141607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,320.08 or 0.99946773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

