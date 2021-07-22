Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.460-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pool also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.46-13.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,576. Pool has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $478.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $453.43.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

