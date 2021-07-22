Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,012. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.20. Popular has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $83.72.

Get Popular alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.