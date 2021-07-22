Potrero Capital Research LLC Has $19.73 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock comprises 4.7% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $19,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,859. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.