Potrero Capital Research LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 2.32% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLCA. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000.

DLCA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 17,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,164. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

