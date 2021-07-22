Potrero Capital Research LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Potrero Capital Research LLC cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. RingCentral accounts for approximately 1.9% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after buying an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after buying an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,071.00 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.