PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

NYSE PPG opened at $159.77 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 99.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.