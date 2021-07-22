PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.75.

PPG opened at $159.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

