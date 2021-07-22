PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.75.

NYSE:PPG opened at $159.77 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

