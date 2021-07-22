PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will post sales of $140.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.00 million and the highest is $143.00 million. PQ Group reported sales of $359.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $563.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $569.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $609.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600.25 million to $626.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. PQ Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

PQG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King upped their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.