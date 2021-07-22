Premier Financial (PFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFC opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

