Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$136.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$136.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$131.00.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$128.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$89.00 and a 52-week high of C$128.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$124.29.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.2732756 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

