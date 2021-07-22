Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $92,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CALM opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.19. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 880.25 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

