Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $88.82 Million Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.68% of Oak Street Health worth $88,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.01. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 125,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $7,719,196.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,612,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $7,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,008,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133,685 shares of company stock valued at $487,811,119 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

