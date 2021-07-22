Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $99.10 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,076,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,343 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $99,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,990,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

