Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,502,069 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 422.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.98% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $96,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,475,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $510,851. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.92.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

