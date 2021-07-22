Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 397,384 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 397,384 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of ProAssurance worth $81,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

