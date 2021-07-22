Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 69,599 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,599 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $85,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $69,307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,360,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,119 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $144.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

