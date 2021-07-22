Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12,890.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PREF opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54.

