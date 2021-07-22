PRIZM 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $450,267.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. PRIZM has a total market cap of $19.74 million and approximately $450,267.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002474 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000162 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,817,373,185 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

