ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. ProAssurance reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRA shares. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,589,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ProAssurance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

