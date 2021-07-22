Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in RPT Realty by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,290.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

