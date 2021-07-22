Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,433 Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $604.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $6.88.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

