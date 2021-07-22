Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.80). Progenity reported earnings of ($6.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million.

PROG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Progenity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity in the first quarter valued at $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $154.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. Progenity has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

