Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,641,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,378 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.36% of Prologis worth $279,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 716,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,918,000 after acquiring an additional 218,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,772,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,924,000 after acquiring an additional 558,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 111.5% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 43,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $126.52. 20,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,616. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.