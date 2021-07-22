ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.81. 3,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,101,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $807.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

