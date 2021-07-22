ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €23.00 by Warburg Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.93 ($23.45).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €16.71 ($19.65) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a one year high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

