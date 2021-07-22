Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

