Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

