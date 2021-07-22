Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,000 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDP. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at $266,000.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

NDP opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.