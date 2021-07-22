Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,283 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,283 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 285.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 511,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $938.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.