Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SPX FLOW in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLOW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,368,000 after acquiring an additional 315,146 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth $34,871,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

