Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Issued By B. Riley

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PlayAGS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million.

AGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $288.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

