Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.