Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for KKR & Co. Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $214,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 205,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,714,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

