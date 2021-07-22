Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 522,280 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,013,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.