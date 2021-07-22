Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Trevali Mining in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.35 price target on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.29.

TV stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$207.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

