Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ally Financial Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

