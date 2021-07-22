Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crown’s FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

CCK stock opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 4,591.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after buying an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

