Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.93. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.