Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Issued By KeyCorp

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $74.72 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 712.1% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

